Testosterone, the hormone of virility between fake news and hopes

Testosterone, the virility hormone between fake news and many hopes

Testosterone, pain and joy for many seniors who, in having “juvenile” doses, see more energy, sexual vigor and strength. Already ten years ago the prestigious magazine Time he had dedicated a cover story titling it “Menopause”. The investigation showed how much the industry had already ridden the hormone business at the time “of eternal vigor” with a turnover of 2 billion dollars in the United States alone. Not a drug like Viagra, Cialis, or Levitra but a hormone capable of restoring the enamel of youth. The message of the product was and has remained strong and persuasive: stave off age decline in males by giving strength, vigor and energy. In short, a pill of “almost” eternal youth. But while testosterone consumption has increased over the last decade, some undesirable cardiovascular effects have also increased. such as heart attacks and strokes. A growing trend, this of adverse effects, which has forced the Food and Drug Administracion to impose the obligation to put a “warning” on the potential risks of the product. And this, to the displeasure of consumers and producers, has led to a decrease in consumption.

Testosterone, new studies find reassuring evidence

But now, to the rescue of the senile potency hormone, here is a new study. “The results provide reassuring and substantial evidence that testosterone replacement therapy does not appreciably increase the risk of death from cardiovascular causes when properly prescribed,” confirms lead author Dr. Michael Lincoff of the Cleveland Clinic on the findings presented in the New England Journal of Medicine. From the evidence of the study it is found that men with low testosterone levels who received testosterone gel to increase the sex hormone, never had higher rates of heart attacks or strokes than men on placebo. Faced with these new data, the scientific community (as usual) is divided with discordant opinions.

Testosterone, the new evidence to be taken with caution and attention

Study senior author Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, stressed that the new evidence needs to be taken with caution. “Although the study showed evidence that testosterone treatment may be safe for men with low testosterone levels, it should not justify widespread prescribing.” The concern of many doctors is that good results give the green light to the indiscriminate use of testosterone by bodybuilders and athletes, seeking better performance. The study looked at 5,200 men, ages 45 to 80, who were given the use of a placebo gel or testosterone gel, which they rubbed into their skin every day for 22 months. Of the men who used testosterone gel, 7% had a major cardiac event, such as a heart attack or stroke. Of those who used the placebo, 7.3% had a major cardiac event. And, given that all participants were at high risk for heart problems, the findings suggest that testosterone doesn’t increase risk. Among the side effects, however, there was also an increase in the risk of arrhythmias.

Testosterone, among the risks a possible increase in prostate cancer

The study was funded by a group of testosterone manufacturers including Androgel maker AbbVie. Common side effects and risks associated with the product are included in the marketing material, including a possible increased risk of prostate cancer. In the new study, prostate cancer occurred in 12 patients (0.5%) in the testosterone group compared with 11 patients (0.4%) in the placebo group. The study was independently managed by the Cleveland Clinic Coordinating Center for Clinical Research. Other clinical studies, however, dampen the enthusiasm and indicate modest if not even imperceptible results. In any case, however, despite many clinicians confirming that testosterone is not the fountain of youth and certainly does not stop the effects of aging, many senior Americans and not only continue to believe in the hormone because they want to feel like when they were young. The only fact that is certain is that, for the moment and unfortunately no hormone, it is still able to make the hands of the biological clock go backwards.

