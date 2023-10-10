Texan Wins Record-Breaking Mega Millions Jackpot

Texan Strikes it Rich with Mega Millions Jackpot Win

San Angelo, Texas – In a stroke of luck, a Texan has become an instant millionaire after winning the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning Quick Pick ticket, which contained the magic numbers 12, 24, 46, 57, 66, and the Mega Ball 22, was sold at a Stripes store on Sherwood Way during the October 6 drawing.

This win marks the largest jackpot ever won in the state of Texas, leaving residents overjoyed and hailing the winner as a local hero. While the identity of the newly-minted millionaire remains unknown, Texas Lottery officials have revealed that the lucky individual opted for the cash option before the drawing. The estimated cash prize, before taxes, stands at an impressive $156.9 million.

Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery, expressed his excitement over the milestone victory. “We are absolutely thrilled to have a big Mega Millions jackpot winner right here in Texas, and we look forward to meeting and congratulating the biggest Mega Millions jackpot winner in the history of the Lone Star State,” said Grief.

However, the winner has yet to claim their prize. Texas Lottery officials have informed the public that the winner has a 180-day window from the date of the drawing to come forward and collect their well-deserved reward. In light of this, Grief issued some advice to the winner, urging them to sign the ticket, keep it in a secure place, seek financial and legal guidance, and contact the Texas Lottery before arriving in Austin to claim the jackpot.

Aside from the lucky winner, the Stripes store where the winning ticket was sold also has reason to celebrate. As per lottery rules, the store is eligible to receive a considerable $1 million incentive for selling the jackpot ticket.

All eyes are now on the mysterious Texan who holds the winning ticket, as the entire state eagerly awaits their grand entrance to the millionaire’s club.

