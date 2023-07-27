Texas Lottery Creates Millionaires in the Lone Star State

Title: Two Lucky Winners in Texas Claim Million and Four Million Dollar Prizes

Subtitle: The Texas Lottery announces new millionaires in the state with winning tickets sold in various cities

DALLAS, Texas – The Texas Lottery has announced the emergence of two fortunate individuals as millionaires in the northern part of the state. One winner has been awarded a grand sum of one million dollars, while the other has been bestowed with a staggering four million dollars.

The exciting Million Dollar Powerball Jackpot occurred on July 19, when four individuals in Texas managed to match five lottery numbers, ultimately translating to a million-dollar windfall. The winning numbers for the ticket were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24. However, none of the winners were able to match the Powerball or the sixth ball containing the number 24. The lucky ticket holders purchased their tickets in the cities of Pleasanton, San Marcos, Houston, and Forney.

Highlighted in the lottery record is the million-dollar winning ticket in North Texas, which was sold at a gas station situated on RaceTrac at 3 0 North Farm to Market 548 in Forney, according to the lottery authorities.

As for the Powerball draw, it happens thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with the draw taking place at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Tickets for the Powerball cost approximately $2 and are available across 45 states in the country.

Turning attention to the Texas Mega Millions Powerball, on July 25, a resident of Grand Prairie matched the numbers 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61 to win a massive prize. Although the winner was missing the number 25 from the Mega Ball to claim the entire jackpot, they opted for the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to an astonishing four million dollars.

The original prize for the Mega Millions Powerball was set at one million dollars. However, the lucky winner chose the Megaplier option, boosting their prize to four times its original amount.

The winning ticket for the four million dollar jackpot was sold at a 7-Eleven store located at 1510 Wets White Street in the city of Anna. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, meaning the numbers were randomly generated by the machine.

Tickets for the Mega Millions Powerball draw are priced at two dollars each. The draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm Eastern Time.

In other news, North Texas residents are excitedly anticipating the return of the HEB | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival in 2023. Known for its vibrant hot air balloon events, the festival will showcase around 30 lively and colorful balloons, including popular characters like Mister Z, Fire Dog, Spider Pig, Rocky & Bullwinkle, Leopard, and Daz.

The 2023 HEB | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival, scheduled to be held from September 21 to 24, will feature a range of activities. This includes an opening event with a concert by the Symphony Orchestra of Plane on Thursday, September 21, as well as paratrooper exhibitions and fireworks displays throughout the festival. Ticket prices for the event start at $10 for general admission and $5 for children aged 3 to 12 years old.

For more information and updates, interested individuals can visit the official festival website and social media pages.

