Textile despite the seal of approval with worries

“Swiss made again with pleasure”: Swiss textile companies benefit from their seal of approval, but inflation and the strength of the Swiss franc are giving them a hard time The Swiss textile and clothing industry is looking to the future with concern. Even if their seal of quality is Made in Switzerland, as the example of Création Baumann shows.

Transparent curtain fabric by Création Baumann with digital printing. Birch branches and spiraea mix and condense photographically, while the foreground and background become blurred. Image: PD

The good news first: The Swiss textile and clothing industry closed the first quarter of 2023 on a positive note. In other words, exports have increased – for textiles alone for the fifth quarter in a row – and so has capacity utilization.