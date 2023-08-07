Thailand Benefits from India’s Rice Export Ban, Plans to Continue Exports

Thailand Refuses to Halt Rice Exports amid Benefits from India’s Export Ban

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, announced on Monday that the country will not suspend rice exports as it is currently benefiting from India’s export ban. Laksanawisit stated that Thailand has enough rice production to meet both export demands and domestic consumption, according to a report by Reuters on August 7.

India’s ban on rice exports has opened up new opportunities for Thai rice producers, especially in Africa, which heavily relies on Indian rice imports. Laksanawisit revealed that due to India’s export ban, global rice prices have risen due to lower production. Farmers can now sell their rice at a higher price. However, the minister cautioned that global prices are volatile and assured that the government will closely monitor market developments.

Thailand, known as the world‘s second-largest rice exporter, is projected to export over 8 million tons of rice this year, according to Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association. Such figures demonstrate the positive impact of India’s export ban on the Thai rice industry.

While Thailand benefits from this situation, it is important to note that this article does not constitute investment advice and readers should proceed with caution. The content is solely intended to disseminate information and does not reflect the position of Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this article.

Source:

Jiemian News (Article source: Interface News)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

