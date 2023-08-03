Thailand Urges Farmers to Reduce Rice Planting as India Bans Rice Exports

Thai Government Urges Farmers to Reduce Rice Planting as Global Supplies Face Threats

[NTD Times, Beijing, August 03, 2023] The Thai government is calling on farmers to decrease rice planting in order to conserve water amid scarce rainfall. This comes as global rice supplies face new challenges following India’s ban on exports of non-basmati white rice.

Surasee Kittimonthon, the secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), stated on Tuesday (August 1) that while most farmers in the central plains have traditionally grown rice, they are now being encouraged to switch to other crops that require less water. Kittimonthon emphasized the need for careful planning and management of the country’s water resources, particularly with concerns that the El Niño phenomenon may persist until 2025.

According to reports, over 11 million rai (176 hectares) of rice have already been planted. However, farmers are being urged to either delay planting or switch to more drought-resistant crops. Thailand, the world‘s second-largest rice exporter, has been experiencing drier conditions due to El Niño, with significantly less rainfall and a possible drought forecasted for next year.

Kittimonthon further explained that cumulative rainfall in the central region is roughly 40% lower than normal levels. The restriction on rice planting is intended to ensure sufficient water resources for domestic use, with priority given to maintaining natural ecosystems. He also stressed the importance of water conservation among the population.

The central region of Thailand is expected to account for nearly 14% of the total rice planted area in 2023, contributing to about 19% of the main paddy harvest in 2023-24, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. Currently, the main reservoir in the region is approximately 51% full.

Previously, the government had warned farmers about the potential effects of El Niño, advising them to only plant one crop of rice this year instead of the usual two.

While the reduction in rice production in Thailand may have an impact on global supplies, there may be some relief from higher exports from Vietnam. Vietnam’s rice exports have risen 21% in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, with increased exports to the Philippines, China, and Indonesia. Thailand assured that the increase in overseas sales would not jeopardize its own food security.

However, the recent decisions by India and Thailand to restrict rice exports could result in higher global food prices. India is the largest rice exporter globally, accounting for 40% of global trade, with Thailand and Vietnam accounting for 15% and 14%, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Reports suggest that rice exporters in Thailand and Vietnam are currently renegotiating deals for about 500,000 tonnes of rice to be shipped in August. This is due to the tight supplies resulting from India’s export ban.

As a consequence of increased demand in world markets, prices for the main rice variety have risen by approximately $80/ton since India’s export ban. Thai 5% broken rice, the Asian benchmark, has climbed to $625 a tonne, while prices for similar varieties from Vietnam rose to $590 a tonne.

Economists at HSBC warned that extreme weather conditions, including the recent withdrawal of Russia from the Black Sea grain agreement, could further impact crop yields and result in higher global grain prices. If shipments continue to decline, this could have a significant effect on prices moving forward.

The situation is being closely monitored as traders scramble to replenish supplies from farmers. Deals worth millions of dollars are at risk as farmers raise prices, creating uncertainty in the market.

This comprehensive report was compiled by reporter Li Zhaoxi. (Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

