© Reuters Thailand’s rice exports on track for four-year high amid global food inflation fears



News from the Financial Association on December 21 (edited by Bian Chun)Thailand, the world‘s second-biggest rice exporter after India, is on track to export the most rice in four years this year as importers boost purchases to replenish inventories and try to curb food inflation.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said a few days ago that as a weak currency has improved (commodity export) competitiveness, and countries such as China want to rebuild inventories before the Lunar New Year holiday,Thailand’s rice exports may climb to 8 million tons this year。

The expected rice export volume of 8 million tons is higher than Thailand’s export target of 7.5 million tons this year.

Strong exports reflect global food concerns

Thailand’s strong rice exports reflect global concerns about food security, as well as lower production in major rice producing countries such as India.

Prices for basics such as wheat and cooking oil hit record highs this year after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine limited food supplies from the Black Sea.

This has sparked a wave of food protectionism around the world, with governments introducing restrictions on exports to ensure domestic food supplies. India, the world‘s largest rice exporter, is one of the countries taking such measures, which provides an opportunity for Thailand to increase rice exports.

India supplies rice to more than 100 countries around the world, with Bangladesh, China, Nepal and some Middle Eastern countries among its biggest customers. The country accounts for 40 percent of the global rice trade.

While wheat prices soared to record highs in March, relatively stable prices for rice, a staple food for half the world‘s population, have helped keep food inflation in check. As a result, some countries have switched from expensive wheat to cheaper rice to keep food costs in check.

Indonesia is among the countries importing rice to boost inventories and curb inflation. Indonesia’s state-owned grain buyer Bulog is importing rice for the first time since 2018, with 200,000 tonnes coming from Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar.

Chookiat said in an interview,Thailand has benefited this year from India’s move to curb exports, as well as Iraq’s return to the market。

“Countries have been importing more rice to build stocks and drive down domestic prices,” Chookiat said. “The weak baht this year and our lower prices have increased our competitiveness.”

The biggest single buyer of Thai rice this year is Iraq, which has bought 1.5 million tonnes, Chookiat said. Iraq stopped importing Thai rice after 2013 due to quality concerns and did not resume imports until last year.

Thailand’s rice exports expected to remain at similar levels next year

Thailand’s rice exports are likely to remain at a similar level next year, Chookiat said. Iraqi demand should continue into next year, and exports to Indonesia may also increase. Thailand should have plenty of supplies.

Demand from Indonesia could help lift Thailand’s rice exports to 8.5 million tons in 2023, according to the USDA. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has raised its forecast for Thailand’s rice exports to 7.9 million tons this year, citing strong demand from Iraq.