Thales: accounts growing in 1H 2023

The aerospace company Thales closed the first half of 2023 with revenues of 8.7 billion, up 5.6% (+7.7% on an organic basis), an Ebit of 993 million (+11.4%, +13.1% organic) and a net profit of €819 million, up 13%. Orders stood at 8.6 billion, down 24% (-23% on an organic basis).

The company updated its full-year 2023 guidance:

Book-to-bill ratio greater than 1 Revenue increase between +5% and +7% EBIT margin: from 11.5% to 11.8%

“The first half of 2023 confirms the strong momentum of Thales revenues on the various markets. With a 7% increase in orders compared to June 30, 2022, the Group confirms the ability to achieve sustainable growth in the coming years,” says Patrice Caine, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The increase in revenues of more than 7% was driven by the recovery of the civil aeronautics market and by the excellent performance of the Digital Identity & Security sector. Thales has further strengthened its market position with two acquisitions: Tesserent in cybersecurity and Cobham Aerospace Communications in cockpit connectivity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

