Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between the French Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) will lead the feasibility study of the Ascend project, the Advanced Space Cloud for European Net zero emission and Data sovereignty. This is an ambitious project led by the European Commission to create future data collection centers that will be built in orbit, which is part of the European research program Horizon Europe.

The project will contribute to achieving the decarbonisation and energy efficiency objectives envisaged by the European Green Deal, with the pole of carbon emission neutrality by 2050. It also represents an important industrial step for Europe, in fact the project could work as an “enabler” and push Europe to regain leadership in space transport and space logistics, as well as in assembly and operations on large infrastructures in orbit.

Sustainability in orbit

The ASCEND project therefore looks at the theme of sustainability given that the digital transition is pushing towards an exponential growth of data centers in Europe and in the world, with a critical impact on the environment both for emissions and for induced energy consumption. The consortium led by Thales Alenia Space will aim to develop an industrial solution for Europe that provides for the possibility of installing data center stations in orbit, powered by solar power plants capable of generating hundreds of megaWatts and powering data collection centers in space.

The idea of ​​future data centers in orbit focuses on the possibility of exploiting the energy produced directly in space outside the earth’s atmosphere. The link with the Earth would be made up of high-speed connections based on optical communications. For the ASCEND feasibility study, Thales Alenia Space, which developed a large part of the housing modules on board the International Space Station in the Turin plant, is leading a consortium of companies with complementary areas of expertise ranging from the environment ( Carbone 4, VITO), cloud computing (Orange, CloudFerro, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Belgium), launch vehicles (ArianeGroup) up to orbital systems (German aerospace center DLR, Airbus Defense and Space).

Feasibility

The first objective of the feasibility study will be to evaluate whether the carbon emissions deriving from the production and launch of space infrastructures intended for data collection will be significantly lower than the emissions generated by data centers built on Earth. Second objective will be to demonstrate that it is possible to develop the required launch solution and ensure deployment and operation of Space Data Centers using robotic assistance technologies that are currently under development in Europe.