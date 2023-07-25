Home » Thales wants to take over US cyber security specialists for 3.6 billion dollars
Business

Thales wants to take over US cyber security specialists for 3.6 billion dollars

by admin
Thales wants to take over US cyber security specialists for 3.6 billion dollars

Everything has a price, especially the things that don’t cost anything.

Art van Rheyn You have activated an adblocker. Therefore our site is currently not available for you.

Advertisements are an important source of income for news sites such as WirtschaftsWoche Online. With the advertising revenue, we can pay for the work of our editorial staff and publish quality articles free of charge.

Unfortunately you deny us this income. If you appreciate our offer, please turn off the adblocker.

Thank you for your understanding,
Your Wiwo editorial team

See also  ManoMano closes a new round of 355 million dollars

You may also like

Bridging the Digital Divide: LinkNYC and Girl DigitalME...

Expert: Why Swiss trains are more punctual than...

A shower of certificates with protected capital

Worldcoin Launches Controversial Cryptocurrency Project: Scanning Eyeballs for...

Almawave, partnership with WeVee for sustainable mobility

Elon Musk’s new X logo doesn’t look all...

Spain, the Italian provincialism that always looks for...

The World Awaits the Super Central Bank Week:...

Manufacturer: Vroom-Vroom noises whet the appetite for electric...

Mexican Peso Regains Ground Against the American Dollar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy