Italian yachts excel on the international market

Italian luxury also wins in the world in the exclusive superyacht sector. Boats with sophisticated design and interiors at least 30 meters long and costing several million euros. In this small segment with significant turnover, Italian shipyards confirmed their leadership, beating the United States, with 49% of global orders. This is what emerges from the report Deloitte for Confindustria Nautica “The state of the art of the global yachting market” which brought together some representatives of the sector in a conference.

“It seems like a paradox – he explained Carla De Maria of the San Lorenzo shipyard – but with Covid the rich have become even richer and have invested in luxury boats to spend their holidays with friends and family. After all, thanks to the possibility of being always connected, these boats, which were used little before, have now become real floating offices where you can spend long periods”.

In Italy, the value of the production of pleasure boats has stabilized to 3.6 billion euros in 2021 (+34% compared to 2020). While the closure forecasts for the production of new pleasure craft in Italy for 2022 are between 15-20% compared to the previous year. The sector’s contribution to the national GDP is equal to 2.9 per thousand, a figure which confirms the growing importance and competitiveness of the Italian nautical industry and the strong expansive phase of the entire sector.

Boating remains one of the driving sectors for Italy

«Italian pleasure boating stands out as one of the driving sectors of Made in Italy – said Saverio Cecchi, President of Confindustria Nautica – Among the economies of the sea, it is the sector that in 2021 grew more than all the others, with the best increase in turnover ever (+31%), recording the historic export record and a 10% increase in direct employees. The wind in the sails also blew in 2022 and continues to this day, above all thanks to the export exploits of shipbuilding and the ability of our entrepreneurs».

The sector, especially in the components sector, is still very fragmented in Italy with 18,000 companies and around 190,000 employees. However, it should be emphasized that in the last two years there have been over 300 M&A operations carried out in the yachting sector globally, 50% of which are focused on components.

The workers are missing

Among the critical points complained about by the entrepreneurs is the lack of qualified personnel and also of young people willing to follow the courses of the various “Academies” organized by the main shipyards which have guaranteed permanent employment contracts to those who have followed them. Among the opportunities is growth in Asian markets, especially in China, where the superyacht could be the new status symbol for younger billionaires.

Market data

The global market for new constructions is mainly represented by motor boats (around 90%) and, from a territorial point of view, by North America and Europe (around 70%). In 2021, the superyacht sector recorded the delivery of 160 units over 30 meters and an order book of 509 units for an overall value estimated at 14.4 billion euros. Compared to the global market, Italian shipyards mainly focus on the production and sale of large boats: they are leaders in the production of 30-60 meter yachts, holding a position on superyachts with an average length of 43 metres.