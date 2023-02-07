Listen to the audio version of the article

Thanks to gas, BP doubles its profits in the year of the great energy crisis, bringing them to the historic record of 27.7 billion dollars, and decides to slow down the green transition: the farewell to fossil fuels will be more gradual, with a cut in production that by 2030 it will be capped at 25% (compared to 2019 levels) instead of pushing to 40% as previously promised.

The company will also strengthen investments in oil and gas, as well as accelerate those in clean technologies. AND…