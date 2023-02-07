Home Business Thanks to gas, BP doubles profits and slows down the pace of the green transition
Thanks to gas, BP doubles profits and slows down the pace of the green transition

Thanks to gas, BP doubles profits and slows down the pace of the green transition

In the year of the great energy crisis, profits hit an all-time record for the British company, which is now announcing a change of strategies: hydrocarbon production (and emissions) will drop less than promised by 2030

Thanks to gas, BP doubles its profits in the year of the great energy crisis, bringing them to the historic record of 27.7 billion dollars, and decides to slow down the green transition: the farewell to fossil fuels will be more gradual, with a cut in production that by 2030 it will be capped at 25% (compared to 2019 levels) instead of pushing to 40% as previously promised.

The company will also strengthen investments in oil and gas, as well as accelerate those in clean technologies. AND…

