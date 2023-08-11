Thanks to Messi: Apple is selling more football subscriptions

Football joy at Apple: According to a club owner, the iPhone manufacturer has succeeded in significantly increasing the number of subscribers to a new sports offering on TV+. The group recently acquired the rights for the American top league Major League Soccer (MLS) and sells them as an individual or additional offer for its streaming service. The reason for the hype surrounding the MLS is the fact that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is now bei Inter Miami CF plays.

According to Inter-Miami boss Jorge Mas “Messi effect real”. MLS Season Pass sales more than doubled. In addition, the Spanish-speaking number of viewers is now over 50 percent if Messi plays “and it continues to increase”. You have thus created a “truly global fan base”. Apple broadcasts the MLS to numerous countries. The company sells a season ticket for EUR 100 (without a TV+ subscription) or EUR 80 (with a TV+ subscription). Alternatively, 15 or 13 euros are due per month.

Apple boss Tim Cook had a lot of praise for the league purchase when the mixed recent quarterly figures were announced. “We’re exceeding our expectations in terms of subscriber numbers. The fact that Messi has gone to Inter Miami has helped us a little.” The group does not name exact sales or even subscriptions.

The deal with MLS also apparently includes a special deal with Messi himself. Supposedly this one gets a share of the turnover from the completed subscriptions. However, there are reports that subscriptions were already approaching the first million before Messi took office. While soccer is far from the top sport in the US, Apple’s global reach seems to make up for that.

According to service chief Eddy Cue, the company has special conditions regarding the purchase of rights. These should always apply to as many countries as possible – preferably globally. That is also the reason why Apple is not interested in acquiring rights only for the Bundesliga in Germany. “Lionel Messi joining the Inter Miami team is a historic moment for the sport in the US,” said Cue, who thinks MLS is “incredibly dynamic”.

