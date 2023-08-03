Thanks to rubles: Russian stock market index reaches pre-war level

After the ruble crash, the MOEX index hit the level of February 24, 2022, the day of the Ukraine raid. Anton Petrus / getty images

After the recent collapse of the ruble, Russian investors are investing in domestic export companies that generate most of their profits in foreign currencies. The MOEX index closed at 3,093.64 points on Tuesday, surpassing its reading of February 24, 2022, the day of the invasion of Ukraine. In addition to Western sanctions, investors are also under pressure from the Russian government to make private investments domestically.

The Russian stock market continues to recover and is now surpassing the level at the start of the Ukraine invasion. While the ruble is losing value, private investors are increasingly putting their trust in the securities of top Russian companies.

On Tuesday, the MOEX Russia index closed at 3,093.64 points. This was slightly above the value of February 20, 2022, the start of the Russian so-called “military special operation”. The fact that the MOEX index, measured in rubles, has stabilized is due to investment sanctions from the West and the fact that Russia is encouraging its citizens to invest their money domestically.

War and Wagner Uprising: Russians don’t trust their currency

The recent crash of the Russian currency after the Wagner Group uprising in June is a renewed reason for many to buy bonds, especially those of companies that generate their sales in foreign currencies, the reported News network Bloomberg. Above all, export companies such as oil suppliers, which the MOEX lists, benefited from the depreciation of the rouble, which lost more than 20 percent against the dollar this year.

Around 1.3 million investors traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Monday – twice as many as the average for 2022. Private investors accounted for around 80 percent of the day’s total turnover.

Russian oil is also at its highest, but partner China is struggling with its own economy

While the US economy is expected to avoid a recession this year, China‘s economic growth is lagging behind expectations. Urals oil, Russia’s main crude oil, broke the western price cap of $60 a barrel last month, to its highest level since November 2022, according to US rating agency S&P Global.

But even if oil is flushing money into the Kremlin’s coffers and the MOEX stock market index has meanwhile regained its old level, it remains far below previous highs. Another index of the Russian economy measured in dollars, Bloomberg reported, also puts the Russian stock market more than 10 percent below pre-war levels.

