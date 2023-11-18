Thanksgiving Day Store Hours: What You Need to Know for Your Holiday Shopping

Get ready to mark your calendars, because Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner. This highly anticipated holiday is a time for gratitude, family, and of course, delicious meals. Many businesses choose to close their doors to allow their employees to enjoy the holiday, while others take advantage of the influx of customers looking to stock up on their favorite items.

This year, Thanksgiving Day falls on November 23rd. Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco have announced that they will be closing for the holiday. However, there are still plenty of businesses that will remain open to cater to the needs of Thanksgiving shoppers.

For those who need to make a last-minute run for Thanksgiving dinner supplies, here’s a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

– Big Lots: 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

– CVS: Hours may vary by location

– Dollar General: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

– HEB: 6:00 am to 12:00 pm

– Kroger: Open until 5:00 pm

– Sprouts: Open until 2:00 pm

– Starbucks: Hours may vary by location

– Wegmans: Open until 4:00 pm

– Food Supplier and Distributor: Hours may vary by location

If you find yourself in need of any last-minute Thanksgiving items, consider stopping by these stores for all your holiday needs.

Share this: Facebook

X

