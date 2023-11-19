Thanksgiving Travel Trends: Gas Prices, Road Trips, and Holiday Plans

Thanksgiving Day Approaches and Gas Prices Drop

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, many Americans are preparing to hit the road to reunite with family and friends. And this year, they can do so with some extra savings, as the price of gasoline has decreased, according to a recent report from GasBuddy, a platform specialized in fuel savings.

The report reveals that 41% of respondents plan to take a road trip before the end of the year, an increase of 8% compared to 2022. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, the price of gasoline has dropped to $3.25 USD per gallon, providing substantial savings compared to the previous year.

The GasBuddy survey also provided some interesting insights into Americans’ travel plans for Thanksgiving. 19% of respondents said they chose not to travel this year due to the effects of inflation, while the majority (46%) rated gas prices as the most important factor when choosing a pit stop. More than half of respondents (55%) said they will use a cash back or loyalty program to save money on gas.

Most respondents plan to start their trip on Wednesday, November 22 or Thursday, November 23, leaving between 8 and 11 in the morning. And of those who chose to take a road trip this year, almost all (92%) said they also traveled by car for Thanksgiving last year.

With gas prices dropping and more Americans planning road trips, it looks like Thanksgiving travel will be in full swing this year. So, as families prepare to hit the road and come together for a Thanksgiving feast, they can do so with some extra savings at the pump.