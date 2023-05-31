That is why gold could replace the dollar as a reserve currency

According to a survey by the World Gold Council, 62 percent of banks expect the share of gold in total reserves to increase over the next five years. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

According to the World Gold Council, most central banks expect the proportion of gold held as reserves to increase. At the same time, half of banks expect the US dollar’s share of reserves to fall. The survey suggests that the trend towards de-dollarization will continue in the coming years.

A clear majority of central banks around the world assumes that Gold gaining importance as a reserve currency. This development indicates that the trend towards the weakening of the dollar, i.e. the so-called de-dollarization, will continue in the coming years.

According to a World Gold Council (WGC) survey, 62 percent of banks expect gold’s share of total reserves to increase over the next five years, compared to 46 percent last year.

According to the survey, half of the respondents expect that the Dollar will account for only 40 to 50 percent of the reserves in five years. This would mean a decrease compared to the third quarter. Back then, the dollar made up 51 percent of reserves, while gold made up 15 percent of reserves.

Central banks are buying massive amounts of gold

“The reasons for the increase in gold holdings are not surprising, as interest rate levels, inflation concerns and geopolitical risks remain the most important factors in central bank reserve management decisions,” writes the World Gold Council (WGC).

Central banks bought gold massively, especially after the invasion of Russia in the Ukraine in the past year sanctions triggered against Moscow and froze its foreign currency holdings. This has led to more and more countries trying to reduce their dollar vulnerability Business to decrease, with gold becoming one of the most important alternatives.

Emerging countries have a different assessment

That trend has continued this year, with central bank gold purchases up 176 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. However, there is a gap between the prospects of central banks in advanced economies and those in developing countries, with emerging economies more optimistic about gold’s future role.

For example, these banks expected dollar reserves to decline, while many advanced economies forecast the dollar to remain flat. “Emerging and developing market central banks in particular have expressed ongoing concerns about the impact of geopolitics on their foreign reserve management decisions, and many of them see gold as a way to manage these risks,” writes the WGC.

