That is why the future of statutory pension provision is not certain

Pension insurance is also skeptical about so-called generational capital. The plan behind it: The state invests federal funds in the capital market and uses the income to cushion the increase in pension contributions. “A relief effect is hardly to be expected,” said Gunkel. He assumes that at the end of the 2030s, when the first income flows into pensions, 99 percent of pension payments will still come from contributions from employees, employers and the federal government.

Anja Piel, also chairwoman of the Federal Board of the German Pension Insurance, also has “doubts” about generational capital. The project is an “uncertain bet on the future”. Piel says you have to make sure that your pension isn’t being gambled with and that losses don’t affect your pension. “No contribution funds may be used for this reform project, which involves many questions.” Otherwise, this would “lead to a significant loss of trust” in the statutory pension insurance.

