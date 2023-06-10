That is why the salary is not the central question in the care dilemma

Again in general about the care approach: Do you actually think old people’s homes are good?

The aim of care must be to enable social participation even when in need of care. This works better in the neighborhood than in a nursing home on the outskirts. But my vision is not the abolition of homes – because sometimes good care is only possible there. The care has to come to where the people are – at home, in shared accommodation or in the home, which is also in the neighborhood if possible. Care should be organized across sectors or, even better, without sectors. And: For many people, when they move into a home, the entire social network collapses. However, it must be possible to maintain this informal aid organization from family and friends, even if it is necessary to move into a different type of housing. In all forms of living, care is provided by a mix of professionals and laypeople – which is also necessary in view of the personnel situation in care.

