That link between old age and Artificial Intelligence

Is Geoffrey Hinton right (godfather of AI) and many others with him or who sees it in perspective as the solution for human well-being? Only time will reveal the mystery

In the 80s and 90s of the last century a choice was talked about and materialized: robotics. As with all innovations, even here there were opposing voices for the alleged loss of jobs and so on. Today technology does not stop and was born based on Artificial Intelligence. You may or may not agree with thegoodness” of this new frontier, but as in all things it is necessary to make choices. Question: what prompted people to get involved in Artificial intelligence?

Exploring new paths is inherent in human beings, even today we are planning to “colonize” planets like the Moon or Mars without forgetting that we have sent probes beyond the boundaries of the universe and then we make great strides not only towards infinity, but also to improve people’s quality of life. One hundred years ago people worked 50/60 hours a week and without holidays (no limits, Christmas and Easter included for the agricultural, livestock and other vitally important sectors); today working hours have been reduced to 30/40 hours per week with a month’s vacation (or more).

And here’s where I’m getting at, but given the delicacy of the subject, I don’t want to be misunderstood or singled out as a cynic, it’s not my way of thinking. The world population has reached and exceeded eight billion. At world level we have significant inequalities (especially in development) between the various continents where we find populations where the vast majority of people are represented by young people, while in the Old Continent, in Japan and in the USA (just to give an example) the population is slowly slipping into old age.

