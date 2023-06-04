That salary puts you in the top 5 percent

At what point do you become one of the top earners in Germany? Getty Images

A net annual salary of 78,000 euros is enough to be among the top five percent earners in Germany. This is shown by a Bundesbank survey of more than 4,000 participants. On average, people earn 29,800 euros.

A luxury car, a holiday apartment in the mountains and the penthouse apartment in the big city. This is how many people imagine the life of the top earners our society. But is that really true?

A survey by the Bundesbank shows which one income you are among the top five percent earners in Germany and what the median salary is for Germans. A total of 4119 citizens were surveyed between April 2021 and January 2022.

With 78,000 euros net per year, you are among the top five percent

Accordingly, a net annual salary of 78,000 euros is sufficient to be among the top five percent earners.

According to the survey, people earn a median of 29,800 euros. That means: If you earn 29,800 euros, exactly 50 percent of the people in Deutschland more than you and 50 percent less.