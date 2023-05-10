That would mean a national bankruptcy of the USA

This would also have consequences for the global economy. But that’s not the only reason why a US bankruptcy would also be a disaster for other countries. US Treasury bonds, also known as the T-Bill, are considered the safest investment paper in the world. They are in countless funds and financial products on the planet. A default would therefore send shock waves through the world financial system – and possibly trigger a global recession.

They got a foretaste of the effects USA in 2011, when the dispute over the increase in the credit limit between the Democratic President Barack Obama and the then of republicans dominated House of Representatives dragged on for months. According to a study by the Ministry of Finance, the uncertainty caused the stock markets to fall and the labor market to cool down. The rating agency Standard & Poor’s also downgraded the United States‘ credit rating for the first time in the country’s history. After both sides finally reached an agreement, it took the economy months to recover.