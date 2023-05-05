That’s behind Kagan Sümer’s new startup Mirror

After a short break, Gorillas founder Kagan Sümer is back with his next startup. Gorillas, Getty Images / Westend61, megaflopp

He left Gorillas at the end of last year, i.e. since the sale to competitor Getir. Now Kagan Sümer is already in the starting blocks with the next company, this time in the health sector. The fact that he is planning something has long been known in the scene. Now it is also known which concrete new idea he wants to start with after the 10-minute deliveries: Sümer wants to set up a blood test startup under the name Mirror, like the portal Deutsche Startups first reported.

What exactly is it all about? Gründerszene was able to see the pitch deck, with which the two entrepreneurs are currently looking for investors, spoke to insiders – and to Kagan Sümer himself.

In an interview with Gründerszene, the 35-year-old confirms the rumors about Mirror: “We are building a platform that will be good for the German healthcare system,” he says. How exactly this platform should look like, Sümer does not want to comment specifically. Its co-founder this time is Ugur Samut. The two have known each other for many years, Samut also helped the Gorillas founder to set up the multi-billion dollar delivery service.

That’s in Kagan Sümer’s secret pitch deck