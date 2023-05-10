Home » That’s behind the lawsuit against the stock analysis website
Business

That’s behind the lawsuit against the stock analysis website

by admin
That’s behind the lawsuit against the stock analysis website

For experienced investors worry ambitious return targets at AlleAktien-Sampledepots of ten percent per year and more for frowns. Probably the most serious are the allegations of former subscribers: Many have been debited for months despite termination.

Also read: This is how you build a solid investment portfolio

The lawsuit filed by consumer advocates against AlleAktien primarily relates to processes relating to the subscription service. AlleAktien should be prohibited from labeling the button with which investors can subscribe with the words “Become a member now”. The button has since been renamed. All shares have violated legal requirements here, argues consumer advocate Nauhauser. One cannot let that rest.

See also  Taihua New Materials: Net profit of 465 million yuan in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 287.95% - Teller Report

You may also like

Fazio-Damilano, the trumpet is ready: hours are counted...

Airbnb, golden quarter for the world king of...

Fazio-Damilano, the trumpet is ready: hours are counted...

Adidas: Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes cost millions

Oil: prices fall on surprise increase in US...

Confindustria Imperia launches the helpdesk for start-ups

That would mean a national bankruptcy of the...

U.S. media: Federal Reserve report warns of credit...

Genoa, the Tar cancels the tender for the...

These are four things homebuyers regret the most

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy