That’s how bad the shortage of skilled workers will be in the summer

No waiter to be seen far and wide? That’s how bad the shortage of skilled workers will be this summer vacation

It’s the first really corona-free summer, but the old normality is not back. Where it could stall particularly often.

The waiter is finally here: guests can place their orders.

Image: Imago

Extremes collide this summer. Demand is booming; Tourism records will fall. But the industry that has to master these records remains thin; there is still a lack of staff. Cooks and waiters are desperately wanted. Not only in Switzerland, but also in popular destinations abroad.

