Home » That’s how bad the shortage of skilled workers will be in the summer
Business

That’s how bad the shortage of skilled workers will be in the summer

by admin
That’s how bad the shortage of skilled workers will be in the summer

No waiter to be seen far and wide? That’s how bad the shortage of skilled workers will be this summer vacation

It’s the first really corona-free summer, but the old normality is not back. Where it could stall particularly often.

The waiter is finally here: guests can place their orders.

Image: Imago

Extremes collide this summer. Demand is booming; Tourism records will fall. But the industry that has to master these records remains thin; there is still a lack of staff. Cooks and waiters are desperately wanted. Not only in Switzerland, but also in popular destinations abroad.

See also  Highlight the steady growth and decisive victory over the three-year action of state-owned enterprise reform | State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council-Finance News

You may also like

Bombers “Everyone at home? On construction sites you...

Rheintaler SFS has a strong plus, but only...

From fabric waste, sustainable shoes that help the...

Schihag supplies rail clamps to the Ukraine

Unusual News of the Week: From a Winning...

“Funding to parties” says Patuanelli. Chaos in the...

Novartis boss can come up with surprisingly good...

Gas prices collapse but not consumer prices: is...

Women’s Soccer World Cup: Here you will find...

Scampia, via the Sails of Gomorrah. Here come...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy