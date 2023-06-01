That’s how dependent German medium-sized companies are on Taiwan

As a rule, the German also refers middle class components from several sources. A third of those surveyed also buy electronics in the USA, 29 percent also in Japan, and 23 percent also in South Korea. According to the survey, around two-thirds of medium-sized companies also have electronics suppliers in Europe. But the consultants warn that Europe as a source of supply only offers limited protection against possible supply problems that could arise after a Chinese attack on or invasion of Taiwan due to factory failures or as a result of sanctions.

According to the authors of the survey, European manufacturers of electronic control systems or components also often source their primary products from China or Taiwan. Therefore, a loss of European suppliers as a kind of chain reaction after the Taiwan conflict intensifies is also conceivable.