Home » That’s how dependent German medium-sized companies are on Taiwan
Business

That’s how dependent German medium-sized companies are on Taiwan

by admin
That’s how dependent German medium-sized companies are on Taiwan

As a rule, the German also refers middle class components from several sources. A third of those surveyed also buy electronics in the USA, 29 percent also in Japan, and 23 percent also in South Korea. According to the survey, around two-thirds of medium-sized companies also have electronics suppliers in Europe. But the consultants warn that Europe as a source of supply only offers limited protection against possible supply problems that could arise after a Chinese attack on or invasion of Taiwan due to factory failures or as a result of sanctions.

Also read: These charts show how dependent Europe is when it comes to trade with China

According to the authors of the survey, European manufacturers of electronic control systems or components also often source their primary products from China or Taiwan. Therefore, a loss of European suppliers as a kind of chain reaction after the Taiwan conflict intensifies is also conceivable.

See also  Resolution 22 of 02/15/2023 - Revision of entrance fees to State Museums and State Monuments and collaboration with the private museum circuit in the San Marino area

You may also like

The National Bank in a dilemma – If...

European, 20% or Schlein goes home. Pd, the...

ProSiebenSat, never count so in the red. Mfe...

Mister Spex: No chance against Fielmann

The thwarted US default reassures Biden and the...

Create a New Era After Cars and Join...

Rometta, whining turns defeat into victory: Mourinho is...

National Bank survey – How Switzerland pays –...

Piazza Affari (+2%) stands out in Europe

In May, registrations grew by 23.1%, the recovery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy