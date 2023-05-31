Home » That’s how high inflation will be in May 2023
That's how high inflation will be in May 2023

That’s how high inflation will be in May 2023

The Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 that the inflation rate in Germany is expected to have fallen further in May. Consumer prices rose by 6.1 percent compared to the same month last year. In April, the inflation rate was still 7.2 percent. Economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had previously expected a decline to 6.5 percent. The figures from Germany are of great importance for the inflation rate in the entire euro area, which will be published by Eurostat on Thursday. The price development in the individual countries of the euro zone has a significant influence on the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).

