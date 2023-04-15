That’s how important it is to be responsive to employees

Why do I welcome interruptions, actually appreciate them? In order to be there for their team, supervisors have to do one thing first and foremost: namely, be there. You have to be available when someone really needs support. For me, that means that concentrated work remains an exception. I keep hearing from employees that they don’t have the time to focus. But how is good cooperation supposed to work and how can something new be created if one person isn’t there for the other and only works through their own agenda? Every typical desk worker needs the freedom to schedule periods of deep working. However, less is more. Because improvements and innovations are not the result of solitary work, but of personal exchange.