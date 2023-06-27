That’s how long 160,000 euros in savings are enough for your pension

In order to have enough money in old age, it is worth saving early. Rockaa via Getty Images

The statutory pension is usually not sufficient to cover all expenses and thus close the pension gap.

If you want to be adequately secured in old age, it is better to start saving sooner rather than later.

In our model calculation, we show how long savings of around 160,000 euros will suffice to close the pension gap.

The state pension alone will not be enough to cover all expenses for most people. The monthly shortfall between pension and expenses is called the pension gap. Therefore, private pension provision is also important.

We show you in a model calculation how long 160,000 euros from savings in retirement close the pension gap.

Suppose a 35-year-old employee today decides to save 10 percent of his net income every month. This savings rate is often recommended as a rule of thumb. If you assume an average net income of 2500 euros, this would be 250 euros a month and 3000 euros a year. Our model saver now invests the money at an average annual interest rate of three percent.

For everyone born after 1964, the statutory retirement age is 67 years. Our model calculation therefore results in a savings period of 32 years for the 35-year-old. At the age of 67, he saved a total of 160,857 euros through interest and compound interest.

Until then, the pension gap can be closed

In the statutory pension, men usually receive somewhat higher payments than women. For our model calculation, we have therefore set ourselves an average pension of 1000 euros. Average consumer spending for a single household is Federal Statistical Office according to 1658 euros. Since retirees may have slightly lower consumer spending, we assume monthly expenses of 1600 euros. In our example, this results in a monthly pension gap of 600 euros.

The pension gap now has to be closed monthly with the savings – around 160,000 euros. In our model calculation, the savings last for 267 months or around 22 years. The pension gap can thus be filled up to an age of theoretically almost 90 years. The average life expectancy for men in Germany is Federal Statistical Office according to 78.5 years. On average, women live to be 83.4 years old.

The data used in our invoice does not claim to be complete and may vary depending on your life situation. Nevertheless, the results show that it is worth saving early to protect yourself from poverty in old age.

