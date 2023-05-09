Home » That’s how much Germans have in their accounts compared to other European countries
That’s how much Germans have in their accounts compared to other European countries

How much money did the Germans keep in their banks?
German savers have a total of nearly €2.7 trillion in deposits with their banks, the highest in the eurozone.

This corresponds to bank deposits of around 31,000 euros per capita. However, there are five countries in the Eurozone with higher per capita deposits: Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Austria.

Luxembourg has the highest value at around 115,000 euros. In this article you can see a map listing all per capita deposits.

German consumers have deposited a total of almost 2.7 trillion euros with their banks. This means that, in absolute terms, Germany has the most money in call money, fixed-term deposits and current accounts compared to all other countries in the euro zone. This is shown by data from the European Central Bank (ECB), which evaluated the comparison portal tagesgeldvergleich.net.

But Germany also has significantly more inhabitants than its European neighbors. If you look at the per capita deposits of the euro zone countries, the picture looks different.

A German has an average of 31,951.76 euros per capita on the high edge. But there are a total of five countries with higher per capita deposits: In Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Austria, people have even more in their bank accounts on average.

115,000 euros deposits per capita in Luxembourg

Luxembourg has the highest per capita deposits at just under 115,000 euros. At first glance, the numbers seem very high. However, you should not forget that outliers distort the numbers upwards quite a bit.

According to the data, the Latvians have the lowest reserves in a European comparison. The per capita deposits in the Baltic country amount to 5773.67 euros.

