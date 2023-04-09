The employer rating portal Kununu evaluated the salary details of its users for our newspaper. According to this, the salaries in the Stuttgart region are relatively good – but this applies more to men than to women.

The fact that relatively good salaries are paid in the Stuttgart region is not surprising. The many well-known companies, some of which have highly qualified jobs, have to put up a decent amount of money to attract and retain good workers. This pushes the income level upwards overall. The employer rating platform Kununu has now evaluated data that sheds more light on the situation, exclusively for our newspaper.

Wage gap in the region of 20 percent

Accordingly, in the Stuttgart region – i.e. in Stuttgart, Böblingen, Esslingen, Göppingen and Ludwigsburg – an average gross annual salary of 56,144 euros is paid. The men come to 61,059 euros, but the women only to 48,787 euros. The difference is therefore on average 12,272 euros or 20.1 percent.

According to this, the wage gap, the so-called gender pay gap, is even larger in the region than nationwide. At the end of January, the Federal Statistical Office found that women in western Germany would earn an average of 19 percent less per hour than men in 2022. With a comparable job, qualification and employment history, female employees were paid six percent less per hour.

Higher earnings for men with personnel responsibility

Professional experience and personnel responsibility have a significant influence on the amount of remuneration. According to Kununu, employees in the Stuttgart region who are responsible for human resources are paid an average of EUR 69,401 gross per year – without these tasks, it is EUR 53,063. This results in a difference of 16,338 euros.

According to Kununu, the higher remuneration for HR managers is also an explanation for why women earn significantly less on average. According to the portal’s analysis, only a good 28 percent of all executives nationwide are currently female. Consequently, the lion’s share of the high salary payments go to the male executives.







Rapid salary increase with work experience

Salaries can rise sharply just a few years after starting your career: Beginners with zero to three years of professional experience come to an average of 44,764 euros, with up to six years there is 53,388 euros, with up to ten years 60,136 euros and more than ten years 68,477 euros gross per year. The information is based on salary data exclusively for full-time employees in the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31 of this year. Information that is not within a previously defined salary band was sorted out beforehand.

According to user data, salary satisfaction in the Stuttgart region is not great: Only 62.3 percent rate their income situation as good or very good, which could have something to do with the high cost of living here.

Kununu is one of the leading employer rating platforms in Europe. The recruiting platform Stepstone recently documented the increased income level in Stuttgart with figures in its “Salary Report 2023”.

Top earners in the insurance industry

Kununu also recently published its nationwide 2023 salary check, based on an evaluation of 566,000 salary details up to December 2022. According to this, Germans earn an average of 48,538 euros per year – men receive 8,215 euros more than their female colleagues.

Employees in the insurance industry are apparently the top earners. With an average salary of EUR 59,629, they are just ahead of the banking sector (EUR 59,053), the consulting industry (EUR 57,621), the IT sector (EUR 57,475) and the energy sector (EUR 56,416). According to the study, the least is paid in gastronomy (34,863 euros) and in companies from the sports and beauty sector (37,569 euros).

Partners in law firms (146,818 euros), chief physicians (136,861 euros) and plant managers (102,568 euros) are happy about top salaries in the six-figure range. Male and female senior engineers (96,636 euros), commercial managers (94,263 euros) and sales managers (86,143 euros) also have well-paid jobs.

The average salary is currently highest in Hesse, where employees go home with an average of 53,295 euros. Hamburg (51,355 euros) and Baden-Württemberg (50,966 euros) follow in the next places. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (EUR 38,186) and Saxony (EUR 39,925) earn the least.

Highest salary satisfaction in Munich

In relation to the major German cities, the top earners can be found in Munich – with an average salary of 57,196 euros. So it’s not surprising that salary satisfaction is also the highest nationwide at 64.1 percent.

According to Kununu, satisfaction with one’s own salary can often not only be seen in the actual figures, because in addition to the cost of living locally, satisfaction with the job also plays a major role.