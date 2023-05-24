That’s how much money Germans earn at the age of 20, 30, 40

How much do people your age earn on average? Getty Images

A Bundesbank survey shows that the median gross annual income for people in Germany aged 16 to 24 is around 15,400 euros, which corresponds to a monthly income of almost 1,300 euros. When they start working, their income then rises sharply: 25 to 34-year-olds already earn a median of EUR 41,800 gross per year, which corresponds to around EUR 3,500 per month. At the age of 35 to 44, the gross annual income of those surveyed is around 57,200 euros, around 4800 euros per month.

Over Money you don’t talk – and yet we are all interested in how much the people around us earn. It is also particularly interesting to look at age. The values me as much as other people my age?

read too That’s how much money people in Germany invest in stocks and funds on average

A survey by the Bundesbank now provides the answers. A total of 4119 citizens were surveyed between April 2021 and January 2022. The median gross and net annual income of the respondents was considered. The median is a measure that determines which value falls squarely in the middle of the data series and helps avoid overweighting large outliers.

That’s how much people earn at the beginning of their career

This shows that people who are between 16 and 24 years old earn a median of around 15,400 euros gross per year. That corresponds to a monthly merit from almost 1300 euros.

read too A price reduction of 30 percent is possible: Three investors explain whether they would buy a property now

When you are in your mid-20s and start working, your income will skyrocket. On average, 25 to 34-year-olds earn a total of 41,800 euros gross per year, which corresponds to 3500 euros per month. At the age of 35 to 44, the respondents then achieve a gross annual income of around 57,200 euros, around 4800 Euro per month.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings