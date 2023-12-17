That’s how much Russia’s economy really shrank because of the war

The war of aggression against Ukraine has consequences for Russia. MIKHAIL METZEL / Contributor

A report from the US Treasury Department looks at the Russian economy, as the Financial Times reports.

According to this, Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) could be five percent larger without the war against Ukraine.

Other sectors of the Russian economy are also affected by the war and high military spending.

Rachel Lyngaas, the U.S. Treasury Department’s senior sanctions economist, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was contributing to “rapidly growing spending, a devaluation of the ruble, rising inflation and a tight labor market reflecting labor losses,” according to the newspaper. In addition, the Western sanctions contributed to the government in Moscow having to expensively reorganize its supply chains for imports. The country’s energy exports are also below those of competitors such as the USA.

Russia is investing $100 billion in the military sector

Added to this are the high expenses for the military. According to the report, Russia invested $100 billion (about €91.55 billion) in the military sector in 2023 – almost a third of its total planned spending. However, planned wage increases in the public sector, which were intended to relieve the burden on the population, have been stopped. Meanwhile, inflation in the country is currently at 7.5 percent, well above the four percent that Russia’s central bank had set as its target.

Another aspect that is weakening Russia and its economy is the historically high number of emigration. In 2022, 668,000 people would have left the country. Lyngaas said this continued exodus would “further weaken Russia’s growth potential.” The Russian government is aware of this. It therefore offers subsidized mortgages with which it hopes to encourage qualified workers to stay.

However, according to Lyngaas, Russia’s war of aggression at this point has left it “even more isolated and reliant on individuals and organizations willing to supply the military and continue the heinous war against Ukraine.”

vn

