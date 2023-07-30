That’s how much the helicopter missions cost

After criticism of Air Zermatt: This is how much the expensive helicopter missions cost – the exclusive tariff list

The fire in Valais not only destroyed more than 100 hectares of forest, but also sparked a controversial debate: the helicopter company Air Zermatt is accused of greed. But how does the business model of the helicopter companies work?

An Air Zermatt helicopter during a firefighting mission above Ried-Mörel VS.

Image: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone

The situation is stable, but the danger in the forest above Bitsch (VS) has not been averted. The fire continues to smolder in the roots and tree stumps. A Super Puma army helicopter equipped with a thermal imaging camera flies over the area looking for the embers. In this way, fire brigade squads from the ground and two firefighting helicopters can eradicate them in a targeted manner.

