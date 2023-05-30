Home » That’s how much the Swiss work
That’s how much the Swiss work

The Swiss work an hour less – and still longer than everyone else

The working hours of the Swiss have fallen by one hour to almost 40 hours over the past five years. In a European comparison, however, nobody works longer – unless you take part-time workers into account.

A particularly large number of hours are worked in Swiss agriculture and forestry.

Bild: Keystone

The Swiss are hardworking people and last year they worked more than 7.9 billion hours. That is an increase of 1.3 percent. The volume of work for all employees in Switzerland is thus back to the level before the Covid 19 pandemic. This is shown by the figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) on Monday.

