That’s what Aldi and Sky say about Jeremy Fragrance’s “fuck sentence”.

After an appearance by influencer Jeremy Fragrance, companies he works with have now commented. Fragrance said at an OMR event, “I could bang five girls a day, I could fuck you all.” Aldi Nord is clearly distancing itself from the statements, said a spokesman for the “Rheinische Post”. “These are in no way compatible with the values ​​and attitudes of the Aldi Nord group of companies.”

His cooperation partners will not soon forget this appearance: Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance, real name Daniel Schütz, said, among other things, on the OMR stage: “I could bang five girls a day, I could screw you all”. He was criticized for this on Twitter and the LinkedIn career platform, among other things, and he was accused of sexism.

When asked by “T-Online” about the influencer’s appearance, a spokesman for the OMR said that they were “in exchange with those involved”. In general, “discrimination of any kind, harassment, (sexualized) violence and crossing borders” have no place at the OMR Festival and “are not tolerated.” Jeremy Fragrance himself did not respond to a request from Business Insider.

The statement was made at the OMR Festival in Hamburg, where numerous influencers, media people and entrepreneurs come together. It is considered one of the most important events of the scene.

Who is Jeremy Fragrance? Jeremy Fragrance is one of the biggest influencers in Germany. 2.06 million people follow him on YouTube, and he even has more than 6.6 million followers on Tiktok. In his videos he usually talks about perfumes. But he is best known for his exuberant nature.

He is also a popular advertising face for brands. Most recently, he advertised the bread of the discounter Aldi Nord. Recently, the Sky broadcaster has also been planning a reality documentary with him.

What do the two companies say about his controversial appearance?

Aldi Nord clearly distancing himself from the statements, said a spokesman for the “Rheinische Post”. “These are in no way compatible with the values ​​and attitudes of the Aldi Nord group.” The provider is “a discounter for everyone, regardless of gender, origin, skin color, religion, political views or sexual identity.” And: Aldi Nord emphasizes that the cooperation with Fragrance was a unique cooperation.

Sky shared: “As part of our program design, we work together with a wide variety of external protagonists and artists, over whose opinions and public statements we have no influence. However, we distance ourselves from statements that do not represent our own corporate values.” These values ​​also include diversity and a variety of opinions, “including controversial and provocative views, as long as they are within the appropriate legal framework and are not racist or discriminatory towards individuals or groups are”.

The stage where Fragrance performed was hosted by Vodafone Sponsored. The company was also critical. “We are sponsors of the OMR Festival. The organizers of this digital festival are responsible for the content and speaker selection,” said a spokesman at the request of “Rheinische Post” with. “Diversity, tolerance and respect are firmly anchored in Vodafone’s corporate values. That is why we distance ourselves expressly and in every form from statements that can be interpreted as discriminatory, sexist or racist.”

