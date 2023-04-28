That’s what major asset managers are now recommending

The nervousness on the stock exchanges is likely to continue. (Photo: dpa)



Trader at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Frankfurt Current events on the stock exchanges are characterized by great unrest – market participants around the world are acting very nervously. The mood was triggered by poor quarterly figures from the US bank First Republic, which were announced at the beginning of the week. Concerns about the stability of the US Regional Bank increased again.

Shares in the US bank fell another 30 percent to $5.69 on Wednesday as deposits fell sharply. In the meantime they had dropped to $4.77. The market value fell below the one billion dollar mark for the first time.

According to the TV broadcaster CNBC, the US government is not ready to help the lender. The bank itself is considering several options, such as selling assets or creating a bad bank, an insider told Reuters.

