That’s what the head of the most expensive boarding school in the world says

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Gademann, you run what is probably the most expensive boarding school in the world. How many luxury limousines are lined up on the Rosenberg when a new school year begins – including designer clothes, expensive handbags, fur coats?

Bernhard Gademann: This is of course a cliché. Most of our students come by train from the airport. I want to get straight to the point: anyone who brags about the prosperity and achievements of their families is a loser, and I tell the students that too. Expensive handbags or luxury watches are more important to the upper middle class. Our families are at a level where status symbols don’t matter.