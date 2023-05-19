Home » That’s what the head of the most expensive boarding school in the world says
by admin
WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Gademann, you run what is probably the most expensive boarding school in the world. How many luxury limousines are lined up on the Rosenberg when a new school year begins – including designer clothes, expensive handbags, fur coats?
Bernhard Gademann: This is of course a cliché. Most of our students come by train from the airport. I want to get straight to the point: anyone who brags about the prosperity and achievements of their families is a loser, and I tell the students that too. Expensive handbags or luxury watches are more important to the upper middle class. Our families are at a level where status symbols don’t matter.

