The new Weko President is fighting against an attack by the construction cartels – but she can no longer change anything about the UBS-CS deal “Weko can announce its competition policy concerns, it can no longer change anything,” says the supreme competition watchdog on the merger of UBS and CS.

Defends against a weakening of the competition authority: the new Weko boss Laura Baudenbacher. Bild: Severin Bigler

From her office in Bern’s Kirchenfeld district, Laura Baudenbacher has an excellent view of the Parliament building. Less than three months in office, a stiff wind is already blowing against her: the new President of the Competition Commission (Weko) had nothing to report on the merger of the century between UBS and CS. At the same time, the construction industry launched a counterattack after the Graubünden construction cartel was dismantled by the competition authorities. With the revision of the cartel law, the industry is trying to weaken the Weko, says Laura Baudenbacher in her first major interview.