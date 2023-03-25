Home Business That’s what the new Weko boss says about the bank deal of the century
Business

That’s what the new Weko boss says about the bank deal of the century

by admin
That’s what the new Weko boss says about the bank deal of the century

The new Weko President is fighting against an attack by the construction cartels – but she can no longer change anything about the UBS-CS deal

“Weko can announce its competition policy concerns, it can no longer change anything,” says the supreme competition watchdog on the merger of UBS and CS.

Defends against a weakening of the competition authority: the new Weko boss Laura Baudenbacher.

Bild: Severin Bigler

From her office in Bern’s Kirchenfeld district, Laura Baudenbacher has an excellent view of the Parliament building. Less than three months in office, a stiff wind is already blowing against her: the new President of the Competition Commission (Weko) had nothing to report on the merger of the century between UBS and CS. At the same time, the construction industry launched a counterattack after the Graubünden construction cartel was dismantled by the competition authorities. With the revision of the cartel law, the industry is trying to weaken the Weko, says Laura Baudenbacher in her first major interview.

See also  Spain, the creator of the antivirus McAfee found dead in prison

You may also like

Start-ups want to fight climate change with entrepreneurship

Schlein tries to pick up the pieces of...

Farinetti and the saints in heaven, in the...

the crisis at the «Republic»

Pensions, Macron snubs the “mépris” (contempt) of millions...

Lucky spiral on March 25th, 2023: Pension immediately...

Confindustria and the alarm on Italy: “In 2023...

Does the heat transition make heating unaffordable?

Digital euro, banks put their hands forward

Brinkhege takeover: Union sees industry trend confirmed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy