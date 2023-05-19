That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is all about

Shortly after the announcement of the signing of the law, five users filed a lawsuit against the US state of Montana. They use TikTok, among other things, to draw attention to their entrepreneurial activities, to keep in touch with military veterans, life on a farm and to share funny videos or outdoor content with other users. They earn their income through the platform. With the ban it would break away.

In her view, the TikTok ban violates the freedom of speech contained in the USA in the First Amendment of the Constitution. In addition, Montana has no authority to rule on matters of national security, the lawsuit states. The state of Montana anticipated and is prepared for a legal challenge, the spokeswoman for the Montana Department of Justice said. Strand is unsure whether the law would stand up in court: While expression is still possible outside the platform, the First Amendment protects citizens against freedom of speech restrictions imposed by the government.