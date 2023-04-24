“That’s when we’ll stop raising rates”

ECB rate hike

Il componente della BCE, Pierre Wunsch, he wouldn’t be “surprised” if rates went as high as 4%. “We are waiting for wage growth and core inflation to slow down, together with headline inflation, before we get to the point where we stop,” the governor of the Belgian central bank told the Financial Times.

The ECB raised deposit rates at an unprecedented pace from -0.5% last July to 3% and the markets are now betting on an increase up to 3.75%. “I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point we have to go to 4%”, said Wunsch, emphasizing that he does not intend to accept the idea of ​​a pause in the tightening maneuver until wage growth begins to decline.

Statements that come just over a week after Governing Council of the ECB which will take place on 4 May and from which a new increase in the reference rates is expected, which however is the subject of extensive debate.

For some time, in fact, there have been those on the board who have been pushing for a more prudent approach in this final phase of rate hikes, while others continue to favor aggressive increases. The rate on the main refinancing operations it is currently at 3.50% and there is discussion as to whether the next increase will again be 50 basis points or 25 basis points. (Ticker)