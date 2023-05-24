That’s why a stock market crash could be imminent, according to Morgan Stanley

9
Mike Wilson, CIO of Morgan Stanley, expects the US index S&P 500 to bottom out between 3000 and 3300 points.
We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.
