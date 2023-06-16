Home » That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my stay
Business

That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my stay

by admin
That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my stay

Chelsea Hope started out creating content for businesses, then expanded into Airbnb hosting and coaching others on UGC.
Chelsea Hope

Chelsea Hope spotted “user-generated content” (UGC) while scrolling on TikTok.

She quit her job in retail to create content for brands’ social channels. In one month she made more than 20,000 euros.

Hope’s clients include hosts of Airbnb properties where she has been paid to stay.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

This essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Chelsea Hope, a 22-year-old content creator in Las Vegas. Insider verified her income with documents. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

See also  Green transition, three universities together to produce hydrogen from sea water

You may also like

Foreclosure: I’ve been to a few, I learned...

“Help! I lost my job, ”she teased Travaglio...

China Will Need Rate Cuts to Avoid L-Shaped...

Bundesbank economic forecast: setbacks expected for the economy

Generalfinance: agreement with Banca Cassa Risparmio Savigliano

Stock exchange, Europe in plaster on the day...

Free cleaning of self-operated air conditioners, only replacement...

Gramegna: “Let’s discuss the Mes in a changing...

Putin wants to confiscate the assets of “naughty”...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 16th. Japan keeps rates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy