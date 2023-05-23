That’s why artificial intelligence creates more jobs than it destroys

Artificial intelligence will replace many jobs – and create even more new jobs, say economists at Deutsche Bank. © La Nacion via ZUMA Press via Picture Alliance

Artificial intelligence is changing the world of work at a rapid pace. Will machines soon also take over many creative activities? The fear that new technologies will increase unemployment is as old as it is unfounded, economists at Deutsche Bank Research write in an analysis. “History teaches us that technology does not lead to unemployment,” writes DB economist Jim Reid. This is shown in a graph with data since 1755.

Artificial intelligence is changing that working world fast and radical. Programs like ChatGPT create sophisticated texts in a matter of seconds. Other software does this for images, sounds and videos. We are at the beginning of a new technological revolution. Again we are fascinated by what machines can do. But again we are also frightened by our own creatures: is artificial intelligence destroying our jobs? Fear not, economists say Deutsche Bank Research. Ultimately, artificial intelligence will create more jobs than it will destroy. History teaches that.

What is just beginning is the fourth industrial revolution. The first ended centuries of stagnation from the late 18th century with the steam engine and manufactories. In the second revolution at the beginning of the 20th century, mass production made many goods affordable for broad sections of the population. At the turn of the millennium, digitization caused the third upheaval. Artificial intelligence is now driving change at a new pace. Always accompanied by the old primal fear that machines would take away our work – and the economic basis for many people.

Economists at Deutsche Bank Research believe the fear is unfounded. The bottom line is that technological change has not led to more unemployment since the first industrial revolution. phases rising unemployment were rather triggered by business cycles and economic crises.

This chart makes that clear: It shows the average unemployment rate in major industrial nations since 1755. Technological leaps and economic crises are recorded over time – as well as famous warnings about the consequences of technological change for work.

Such warnings are as old as change, write Jim Reid and Henry Allen, and even older than the industrial revolution itself. As early as 1589, England’s Queen Elizabeth I refused the inventor of a mechanical knitting machine a patent. She feared that the machine would put hand knitters out of work. At the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, the economist Thomas Mortimer wrote in 1772 that machines would “destroy the work of thousands of people who are meaningfully employed”. At the beginning of the 19th century, textile workers destroyed machines because they would take away their jobs. I myself remember the typesetting strikes against the introduction of computers in my home town’s newspapers.

Artificial intelligence and jobs: Technology does not lead to unemployment

“History teaches us, however, that technology does not lead to unemployment,” writes DB economist Reid. The graph makes it clear “that unemployment has fluctuated depending on business cycles and not on technological waves”. The median unemployment rate in the G7 is currently 3.8 percent, well below the British rate of five percent in 1755. And this is despite the fact that practically all the jobs from 1755 no longer exist, although many more people live in these countries today , healthier and longer, even though they work shorter hours and their real incomes are many times higher.

Die automation many tasks have not led to a spiral of increasing unemployment. Technology has always given people more time to use their labor for other, more productive activities. This has created new tasks, new industries and new jobs that people often had no idea of ​​during the times of upheaval.

But the economists at Deutsche Bank also ask, “Could it be different this time?” There are arguments for that, considering how quickly artificial intelligence is taking off and what kind of jobs it could replace. The ChatGPT program was used by a million people just four days after its release. Facebook needed months for this spread. It is likely that many jobs will be lost due to artificial intelligence. However, the potential of artificial intelligence to increase productivity, solve problems and create wealth is much greater.

“So the nature of our work will change, as it always has, but ultimately AI will create more jobs than it will destroy,” Reid and Allen write. Her conclusion is optimistic, especially given years of stagnant productivity and increasing labor shortages: “History suggests that we should embrace breakthrough technologies like AI, especially in the low-productivity world we find ourselves in today “.

In the short term, however, there will also be major changes in the world of work, especially for white-collar jobs. Policies will protect workers, whether through legislation, regulation or income redistribution. “The challenge will be to ensure that this doesn’t limit the productive potential of the technology,” Reid and Allen write. This is important “because we need productivity growth as we struggle with high debt, aging societies and sluggish economic growth.”