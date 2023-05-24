That’s why Chat GPT is a black swan at the moment

xxx Sean Gallup/Getty Images

ChatGPT has been publicly available for six months. The chatbot has already turned business education, training, hiring and stock prices upside down. It was a Black Swan event – an unforeseen, rare event that, in hindsight, seemed inevitable.

Bill Gates says, its emergence is just as fundamental as the computer chip, the Internet and the PC. Elon Musk wants slow down development. Warren Buffett is already comparing it with the atomic bomb.

These overblown claims about artificial intelligence have been made in the six months since the startup publicly released OpenAI ChatGPT, an AI chatbot based on the major language models GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

Similar to Google’s bard and image generators like DALL-E and Midjourneycan ChatGPT “create” something based on prompts and falls under the new umbrella term “generative AI”. Since ChatGPT’s release in November, it’s been causing as much concern as excitement.

According to an analysis of Insider’s Seeking Alpha transcripts, at least 49 US public companies have so far mentioned ChatGPT in quarterly earnings calls as of May 2023. It’s a sign that American companies are rushing to flaunt this important new technology trend.

And it’s no secret why.

Like three researchers recently wrote in an article published by the National Bureau of Economic Research: “ChatGPT is a significant shock to company valuations.”

They calculated that after the chatbot’s release, companies with high AI usage achieved daily excess returns that were 0.4 percent higher than companies with lower usage.

A former OpenAI researcher, Paul Christiano, saidthat society has “perhaps a 10 to 20 percent chance of an AI takeover” that would render many or most “people dead.”

Here are the signs that ChatGPT was a “Black Swan” event – an unforeseen, rare event that had far-reaching implications and, in hindsight, seemed inevitable.

1. AI has come to create jobs

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna believes the company will slow or suspend hiring for jobs that could be replaced by AI. Getty Images / Brian Ach / Stringer

The dire tech prophecy that robots could eventually replace humans is beginning to come true.

In March, an early analysis by Goldman Sachs, that generative AI could significantly disrupt the labor market by impacting around 300 million jobs worldwide. It has been predicted that programming professions particularly endangered as layoffs in the tech industry caused severe damage. A September analysis by GitHub, Microsoft’s code repository, found that developers who used the AI ​​Copilot tool to support their coding to were 55 percent faster than those who didn’t use it.

Now CEOs are starting to say the silent part out loud.

Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chief executive officer, said in May that the company would slow or suspend hiring for jobs that could be replaced by AI, and estimated that 7,800 jobs – mainly in the back office area – could be affected.

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google DeepMind, recently called for a universal basic income, to support what he predicts will be “significant numbers of job losses” caused by AI.

Like Insider’s Hasan Chowdhury statedAI may not directly replace jobs across the board, as it would allow companies to reduce costs by using the technology to make existing workers more efficient and productive.

2. ChatGPT changed education and training forever

student and some teachers were among the first users of ChatGPTwhen they saw the potential of writing essays and helping with assignments.

indications are plagiarism, false allegations of fraud by educators and a new atmosphere of distrust between students and professors navigating a post-chatGPT world.

Beyond school, large language models can disrupt education even for seemingly elite professions like medicine. An article, which had not yet been peer-reviewed at the time of writing, suggested that ChatGPT could pass all three parts of the US Physician Licensing Examination. In another experiment, it was found that medical researchers preferred ChatGPT to doctors because it seemed more sensitive. Human doctors have concluded that the bot would not replace them anytime soon, but may still be able to teach them a few things about how to behave at the bedside. That’s a pretty amazing prospect for an algorithm.

At the corporate level, student interest in ChatGPT grew early May for price losses the shares of educational companies.

The share price of student services company Chegg, which offers online help with students’ homework, plummeted almost half a after CEO Dan Rosenzweig told investors the company had seen a “significant increase in student interest in ChatGPT” that was “impacting” on our new customer growth.”

“We see this as a real, transformative shift,” he said during the Q1 2023 earnings call, comparing advances in AI to other newer technologies like Bitcoin payments. “We’re really betting that people need to learn how to use these things.”

Pearson, a digital learning company, and virtual language learning company Duolingo also saw share prices plummet.

3. ChatGPT single-handedly blew up Big Tech

On the surface, big tech companies have failed to talk concretely about big, ambitious ideas over the past five years.

Self-driving cars have stalled, internet balloons have failed to launch, and even brick-and-mortar store openings seemed too difficult a challenge.

ChatGPT sparked fire among these behemoths as Meta, Amazon and Google desperately tried to speak publicly about AI following its release and Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI.

After the launch of ChatGPT Google reportedly declared a “code red” and has since invested resources in AI to keep up. Also in the way people talked about artificial intelligence, the company had to make a quick shift, moving from lofty ethics warnings to actually releasing products.

One of them is an overhauled version of Google search, which is based on the new chatbot Bard based , a direct response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company will also use the technology in Google Workspace integrate and thus mark the greatest innovations of its core products for years.

In order not to fall behind, Meta also emphasizes its AI qualities.

In February the company introduced researchers to LLaMA, a large language model similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4. One month later said CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the company’s “largest single investment is in the further development of AI”.

Analysts expressed concerns about how much Zuckerberg spent to increase the company’s investment in AI. However, Meta’s lack of consumer-facing AI products has led to the company less visible in the industry is.

Amazon, meanwhile, was working in mind, ChatGPT-like features into a secret new home robot, Insider’s Eugene Kim reported.

4. Nations want to curb the spread of AI

In view of the danger that AI will displace jobs and even defamed peopleregulators have been closely watching how private companies are adopting AI.

Die EU has taken first steps towards of a ban on uses that pose an “unacceptable risk” while the Biden government met with key players in the industry. ChatGPT has been approved by the Italian regulators temporarily banned.

Regulators may have been spurred on by a growing body of warnings about AI’s potential. A British government official met with Geoffrey Hinton the former Google employee dubbed the “Godfather of AI” who left Google in early 2023 to speak openly about the risks posed by AI.

Hinton’s warnings were first published in der New York Times published. They expressed similar concerns as in an open letter that from other AI heavyweightsincluding Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russellwas supported.

Even Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, warned US lawmakers in May that personalized disinformation, the targeting undecided voters is his personal fear.

“I worry that as the models get better and better, users will have less and less of their own differentiating thought processes,” Altman said.

This text was translated from English by Julia Poggensee. You can find the original here.