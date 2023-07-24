That’s why China’s economy is in crisis

China‘s economy suffers from high unemployment. (Iconic photo) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

According to economist Nancy Qian, youth unemployment in China is at the root of the country’s economic woes.

Unemployment among 16-24 year olds hit a record 21 percent in the last quarter.

This is largely due to a lack of high-skill, well-paying jobs that will weigh on the country’s economy.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

China‘s economy is in crisis – and the problem of youth unemployment could be at the root of the current problems, according to economist Nancy Qian of Northwestern University.

read too

Top investor Michael Moritz, who relied on Google and PayPal early on, is leaving Sequoia Capital after almost 40 years

“To halt the economic slide, China must tackle the root of the problem: the lack of well-paying, high-skilled jobs,” Qian said in an opinion piece for Project Syndicate this week: “If the economy is to grow (or at least avoid shrinking) in the long term, the government must create the conditions for job creation in high-productivity sectors and for greater investment in higher education.”

21 percent of 16 to 24 year olds without work

Qian pointed to the rampant unemployment among China‘s younger generation: According to the Chinese Bureau of Statistics, 21 percent of workers aged 16 to 24 were unemployed in the second quarter. This is mainly due to the lack of high-skilled and well-paid jobs in the Chinese labor market, leaving many college graduates unable to find work.

The situation has also been exacerbated by a series of initiatives that China has taken in recent years. In 2021, the government banned online tutoring to ease the pressure on students, but as a result the number of available jobs in the tech industry fell, according to Qian.

Government wants to increase birth rate

The government has also pushed to increase China‘s birthrate, which has made employers reluctant to hire younger women. “The deteriorating job prospects for young women is just one of the many signs that the Chinese economy is moving in the wrong direction,” Qian warned, noting that China is now deviating from the patterns seen in advanced economies.

Advanced countries typically have higher literacy rates, smaller families and increasing female labor force participation – trends that are now being reversed in China‘s socioeconomic fabric, especially as the nation’s lack of well-paying jobs lowers the cultural emphasis on education.

China’s GDP growth is already slowing

Meanwhile, China‘s economy has slowed and the country has enjoyed a disappointing economic revival since the zero-tariff policy was rolled back earlier this year. Real estate and factory activity have slowed and the country is now at risk of deflation as demand fails to pick up. GDP growth has already started to slow, accelerating to just 6.3 percent in the most recent quarter, well below economists’ estimate of 7.1 percent.

“The slowdown in 10 percent GDP growth in January was inevitable. But the current patterns raise deep concerns about China‘s economic prospects, especially considering the government’s policies to address these issues have not worked,” Qian said.

read too

380 million euros collected in one year: Europe’s energy software startups are becoming increasingly popular with investors

Other experts have said China‘s future may look bleak if the economy doesn’t bounce back soon. According to a former International Monetary Fund official, China could be heading for a lost decade and the country’s slowing economy could impact US firms with strong ties to the country, experts say.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

