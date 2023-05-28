Home » That’s why employees don’t want to go back to the office
by admin
That’s why employees don’t want to go back to the office

Many workers are bothered by the commute to work.
Tom Werner/getty images

  • Few workers enjoy commuting to work.
  • Studies now show that the journey to work is the key reason for many employees to stick with the home office.
  • The journey there is usually expensive, eats up time and mental capacity.

While Elon Musk thinks remote working is “morally wrong,” the pandemic has proven that being in the office isn’t strictly necessary to get a variety of tasks done.

Many companies have started ordering their employees back into the office for a few days a week for a few months. Above all, industry giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Twitter.

However, many employees do not want to give up working from home. Some would even take a pay cut to retain that flexibility. New studies show that the main reason for this is the daily commute to work.

Because of the commute, employees have to give up time with friends and family or for their hobbies. Local public transport costs money, recently with the introduction of the new Deutschlandticket 49 euros. Motorists spend money on fuel. A new study by the Center for Cities recommends responsible governments reduce the cost of commuting through legislative measures. Or they should encourage employers to subsidize commuting.

It’s not just the money that employees spend, it’s the time they spend too. In the US, workers commute to work an average of 56 minutes a day, according to figures from the US Census Bureau. The commute can also have mental health implications, reports Psychology Today. According to them, commuting can cause boredom, social isolation, anger and frustration in employees.

This text was translated from English into German. You can find the original here.

