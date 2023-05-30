That’s why even China doesn’t want the yuan to replace the US dollar

We explain to you why even China itself does not want the yuan to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency. Getty Images / picture alliance / Kontributor

The Chinese yuan is the dollar’s biggest challenger as the world reserve currency. But Beijing is by no means doing everything it can to support the yuan, says China expert Rory Green. That’s partly because China doesn’t want to allow capital to flow freely in and out of the country. And that it neither wants nor can afford such a large trade deficit as the USA.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



A debate about a possible de-dollarization of international foreign exchange trading has arisen over the past year amid fears that the USA fear that the dollar-dominated global financial system will be used against countries hostile to the US. Even big investors are considering it. Top investor Ray Dalio argues that sanctions on Russian dollar assets “raise fears that other dollar assets could also be frozen.”

As a result, several countries are trading other currencies and alternative assets. Some countries are also trying to diversify their international currency reserves more. And this is where the Chinese yuan comes in. The Chinese currency is in the spotlight and a potential challenger to the USDollar dominated global payment system.

While the currency is yet to truly compete with the dollar, amid tensions between the U.S. and China and the good relations between Beijing and Moscow during the war in Ukraine a logical alternative.

China itself has also reached agreements with Moscow and other countries that want to use the yuan for trade and payments.

But dethroning the dollar will be difficult for all currencies and assets, and the yuan is particularly so. Even that Euro is in a better position despite its tremendous weakness against the dollar.

More importantly, Beijing by no means wants full de-dollarization and doesn’t want the yuan as the world‘s leading reserve currency at all, an expert on China‘s economy told Business Insider.

Here are three reasons why China doesn’t want the yuan to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency.

1. China does not want to liberalize its currency and does not want money to flow freely in and out of the country

While China seems intent on undermining the dollar’s global hegemony, it is only doing so on its own terms, says China expert Rory Green of London-based consultancy TS Lombard.

China‘s central bank has been careful over the past decade to encourage wider use of the yuan so as not to jeopardize financial security, and Green says it’s unlikely to do so now.

This stability is maintained by capital controls, which limit the amount of foreign money flowing in and out of the Chinese economy, thereby affecting exchange rates.

Beijing’s Politicians attach great importance to such controls because they enable independent sovereign monetary policy, Green writes.

Since China deems such controls necessary for financial security and stability, “Beijing can continue to internationalize its currency, but never fully liberalize it,” Green adds.

2. China cannot and will not afford as large a trade deficit as the United States

The US dollar’s position as a global reserve currency comes at a high price: a huge trade deficit for the US. In other words, the US imports far more products than it exports.

This means there is a surplus of dollars abroad, which Americans use to pay for imports. The downside of such a trade deficit is that it leaves a country vulnerable to unexpected changes in global capital flows, Bloomberg writes.

Although China is now the second largest economy in the world, Green says it simply cannot afford to run a deficit as large as the US. After all, China‘s growth model has become so big because China has emerged as the “workshop of the world” with a strong export sector.

“China is politically unwilling and economically unable to sustain a large trade deficit and inject enough yuan into the global system unless it starts with structural reform,” Green writes.

3. Beijing faces major geopolitical challenges and needs alternative assets

There is currently no real alternative to the US dollar as a global reserve currency and even the euro is currently playing a bigger role than the yuan. In April, 43 percent of all worldwide payments via SWIFT were made in US dollars, 32 percent in euros and only 2.3 percent in yuan.

The dollar is even more dominant in global foreign exchange reserves, with 54 percent of global foreign exchange reserves held in dollars in the last quarter of 2022, versus 20 percent in euros and just 2.5 percent in yuan, IMF data shows.

That means there’s little choice — and that’s a problem for China‘s central bank, too. The bank would have to hold huge amounts of yuan-denominated bonds, just like the US Federal Reserve does in dollars.

Given all the challenges Beijing faces, that’s extremely unlikely, Green writes. “Due to the geopolitical situation and the weight of the Chinese economy, the yuan will be used more widely internationally for trade and reserve holding to circumvent sanctions, but the dollar’s position is not at risk.”

This article has been translated from Dutch. Read the original here.