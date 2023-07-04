Home » That’s why hardware stores are now selling pools and garden furniture
That’s why hardware stores are now selling pools and garden furniture

At Aldi, customers can have pools for less than half the normal price. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul

DIY stores and discounters undercut each other in prices and offers for garden furniture, reports the “grocery newspaper”.

The DIY store operators expected increased demand after the pandemic last year. However, the high demand did not materialize.

With rental costs soaring, hardware stores are now under pressure to reduce inventories.

According to one current report of the “Lebensmittelzeitung” (“LZ”) Discounters and DIY store operators are trying to reduce the inventories that they have built up over the past two years with discounts and offers. For this they sell pools and garden furniture at a deep discount.

The dealers were confronted with delivery bottlenecks last year and at the same time expected a surge in demand after the pandemic. However, the high demand did not materialise. “The entire industry has at least ten to 15 percent too much in store for what it implemented last year,” the “LZ” quotes a CEO from the industry as saying.

In addition, according to the “LZ” report, the financial burden for the DIY store operators is increasing due to rising interest rates and the high costs for the additional logistics space. That puts them under pressure to empty the full warehouses. According to its own statements, Globus Baumarkt wants to empty the areas in the camping and leisure area and is promoting zero percent financing for garden furniture, barbecues and pools. Aldi Nord offers pools with a discount of up to 62 percent.

